City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rep. Jackson introduces legislation to strengthen efforts of modernizing VA infrastructure

Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson (Source: Official photo)
Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson (Source: Official photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) introduced Tuesday legislation requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to submit a report to Congress detailing areas where the CHIP IN program has and has not been successful.

CHIP IN, or Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans, was originally passed by Congress in 2016. It created a pilot program that encouraged public-private partnerships for VA construction projects.

The program authorized five projects, but only two have reportedly been approved.

“For too long, rural America has not been prioritized for modernization projects at VA facilities,” said Jackson. “I am proud that my efforts to secure alternate funding sources for modernization projects have been signed into law, but the American people deserve assurance that rural America will benefit from these resources. I have made it my mission to ensure that promises made to our American heroes are promises kept, and transparency is a key part of that. We still have a long road ahead of us to improve the VA, but this is an important start.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2021 in September, which contained language authored by Jackson that reauthorizes and extends the CHIP IN Act.

The legislation introduced on Tuesday will further advance Jackson’s goal of modernizing the VA and ensuring transparency within the federal government.

The bill’s text can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
WFPD and the FBI are looking for a bank robbery suspect.
One injured after reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank WF
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WFISD board votes to move forward with new high schools after financial dilemma
WFISD board votes to move forward with new high schools after financial dilemma
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio

Latest News

Wichita County Sheriff Officer
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hosting job fair Wednesday
Over 2,600 Kiowa guests donated during the drive.
Kiowa Casino presents Cash for Food Drive checks
WF city clerk named 2021 Texas Municipal Clerks Association Municipal Clerk of the Year
WF city clerk named 2021 Clerk of the Year
Rotary Club presents $53,000 check for new playground
Rotary Club presents $53K check for new playground equipment