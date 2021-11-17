Rep. Jackson introduces legislation to strengthen efforts of modernizing VA infrastructure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) introduced Tuesday legislation requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to submit a report to Congress detailing areas where the CHIP IN program has and has not been successful.

CHIP IN, or Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans, was originally passed by Congress in 2016. It created a pilot program that encouraged public-private partnerships for VA construction projects.

The program authorized five projects, but only two have reportedly been approved.

“For too long, rural America has not been prioritized for modernization projects at VA facilities,” said Jackson. “I am proud that my efforts to secure alternate funding sources for modernization projects have been signed into law, but the American people deserve assurance that rural America will benefit from these resources. I have made it my mission to ensure that promises made to our American heroes are promises kept, and transparency is a key part of that. We still have a long road ahead of us to improve the VA, but this is an important start.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2021 in September, which contained language authored by Jackson that reauthorizes and extends the CHIP IN Act.

The legislation introduced on Tuesday will further advance Jackson’s goal of modernizing the VA and ensuring transparency within the federal government.

The bill’s text can be found here.

