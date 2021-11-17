City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19

Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public healthcare experts are warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic, researchers said in a series of reports on Wednesday.

The National Academy of Medicine suggests the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.

The flu killed 50 million to 100 million people through 1919 during that pandemic.

Researchers say right now we are “woefully under-protected” against that scale of threat.

They recommend countries start developing next-generation vaccines and build up capacity levels in poor and middle-income nations.

One report suggests having 4 to 8 billion doses of flu vaccines ready to go during any given flu season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyneshia Chatman
WF woman sentenced to 15 years after son killed in drunk driving crash
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
WFPD and the FBI are looking for a bank robbery suspect.
One injured after reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank WF
Teachers could submit supply requests to online voters, who determined how to split a $1...
25 local teachers win almost $35K from SONIC contest
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car

Latest News

FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’
Defense makes its case in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.
Defense makes its case in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
FILE - A person uses an iPhone on Oct. 8, 2019 in New York. Apple is letting some iPhone users...
Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs