Tree of Lights Campaign Marks the Beginning of Holiday Season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community! Our host Julia Melim is kicking off Holiday Season with City Guide!

As we quickly approach this Holiday Season, we’re highlighting the Annual Tree of Lights Campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls!

This Annual Holiday Fundraiser marks the official start to the Holiday Season!

The Tree of Lights Campaign is the biggest fundraiser at Hospice of Wichita Falls. This year will mark their 36th Annual Tree of Lights. It’s $10 to light a light and you can light it in honor of someone special. The Hospice Tree of Lights is always at the top of the Southwest building. Beginning the Tuesday before Thanksgiving until Radio Day, which is the last day of the campaign and falls on December 17th this year.

“Our Annual Tree of Lights Campaign is something that everybody in this community looks forward to,” Alissa Echols, Executive Director at Hospice of Wichita Falls, said. “We’ve heard from many that it truly isn’t Christmas time until that Hospice Tree up at the top of the Southwest building.”

The Tree of Lights Campaign first began in 1985 and it has helped support the mission of the Hospice of Wichita Falls for more than three decades.

“Seeing the Tree on top of the building is always a neat thing about this time of the year,” Jake Truette, Director of Development at the Hospice of Wichita Falls, said. “As individuals see what the tree stands for, and that the lights on the tree represent individuals who have passed on or who are being honored in a special way, it hits on a deeper level, it’s not just a tree and they’re not just lights - it’s very personal to everybody that participates.”

The goal for this year’s campaign is to raise $275-thousand dollars and you can make a donation by calling Hospice of Wichita Falls at 940-691-0982 or visit howf.org

The Tree of Lights Campaign can help ensure that no one is ever turned away this holiday season. So make a difference this holiday season and light a light for someone. Happy Holidays from City Guide!

