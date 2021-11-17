City Guide
WF city clerk named 2021 Clerk of the Year

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls city clerk was announced as the 2021 Texas Municipal Clerks Association Municipal Clerk of the Year on Tuesday.

Marie Balthrop took the title this year. She has been the city clerk of Wichita Falls since 2018 and won the award for her outstanding achievement as an exemplary public servant.

Mayor Stephen Santellana said she is one of the most reliable people he knows and that no one deserves this honor more than she does.

