WF City Council approves bid for major upgrades to fire department

Upgrades will be a multi-million dollar purchase
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council approved the bid for major upgrades to the Wichita Walls Fire Department which will cost over $9.9 million.

“What took place today was unanimous support for insuring that we can accomplish our mission to serve the public,” Ken Prillaman, Fire Chief of the Wichita Falls Fire Department, said.

The upgrade will include eight custom fire pumper trucks, two custom fire ladder trucks, two ford skeeter squads and more. Prillaman said the upgrades are much needed.

“The fleet today exist kind of in thirds,” Prillaman said. “A third of the fleet is beyond its reasonable lifespan, with engines that date back to 96 or 97. Another third of the fleet was purchased from a manufacturer that did not live up to our expectations. It has been difficult to keep them in service and acquire parts for those.”

Prillaman said the other third still serves them well but it is at the point in its lifespan that they would normally turn it into a reserve engine. He also said they know that the cost will go up at least 4% if they were to wait until after November, so the timing is perfect.

“We are able to replace the fleet and do it at a time when the cost of the engines is as low as it ever will be and the cost of the financing is as low as it ever will be,” Prillaman said.

Prillaman said they expect to see those upgrades in between 12 to 18 months and anticipate to have everything ready to go by spring of 2023.

