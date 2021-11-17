City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF transfer station to temporarily close for road repairs

The closure will start on Nov. 29 and last until Dec. 18.
The closure will start on Nov. 29 and last until Dec. 18.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls transfer station will temporarily close to the public toward the end of November for facility road repairs.

The closure will start on Nov. 29 and last until Dec. 18. City of Wichita Falls officials are encouraging residents to use the city landfill at 10984 Wiley Road if they need to dispose of household waste during this time.

All landfill fees will still apply and Wichita Falls residents hauling from their primary residences must show proof of residency and identification to be allowed to dump for free.

For questions, call the sanitation division at (940) 761-7977.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyneshia Chatman
WF woman sentenced to 15 years after son killed in drunk driving crash
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
WFPD and the FBI are looking for a bank robbery suspect.
One injured after reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank WF
Teachers could submit supply requests to online voters, who determined how to split a $1...
25 local teachers win almost $35K from SONIC contest
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Strong Cold Front

Latest News

13 Hirschi High School band students accepted to Region 7 Honor Band
13 Hirschi High School students accepted to Region 7 Honor Band
The City of Wichita Falls Sanitation Department offices will be observing Thanksgiving as well...
City of Wichita Falls releases Thanksgiving trash schedule
This is the suspect vehicle in a recent robbery at Fort Sill Natl. Bank in Wichita Falls, Texas.
WFPD release photo of suspect vehicle in Fort Sill National Bank robbery
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
A cold front moves through Wednesday morning