WFPD release photo of suspect vehicle in Fort Sill National Bank robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle that is believed to have been involved in a robbery at Fort Sill National Bank on Tuesday.

According to police, this photo was taken as the vehicle left the area after a suspect walked into the bank and assaulted at least one employee, who was taken away in an ambulance. WFPD officials said the victim is expected to be okay. At the time this story was posted, the suspect was still at large.

The suspect is described as a man wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve blue shirt, a gray beanie, a type of reflective shirt or vest, and navy shoes. Photos of the suspect can be found here.

If you have any information about this robbery or recognize this vehicle, you are encouraged to give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line 940-720-5000.

