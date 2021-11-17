City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFPD release photo of suspect vehicle in Fort Sill National Bank robbery

This is the suspect vehicle in a recent robbery at Fort Sill Natl. Bank in Wichita Falls, Texas.
This is the suspect vehicle in a recent robbery at Fort Sill Natl. Bank in Wichita Falls, Texas.(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By Samantha Forester
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle that is believed to have been involved in a robbery at Fort Sill National Bank on Tuesday.

According to police, this photo was taken as the vehicle left the area after a suspect walked into the bank and assaulted at least one employee, who was taken away in an ambulance. WFPD officials said the victim is expected to be okay. At the time this story was posted, the suspect was still at large.

One injured after reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank WF

The suspect is described as a man wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve blue shirt, a gray beanie, a type of reflective shirt or vest, and navy shoes. Photos of the suspect can be found here.

If you have any information about this robbery or recognize this vehicle, you are encouraged to give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line 940-720-5000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyneshia Chatman
WF woman sentenced to 15 years after son killed in drunk driving crash
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
WFPD and the FBI are looking for a bank robbery suspect.
One injured after reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank WF
Teachers could submit supply requests to online voters, who determined how to split a $1...
25 local teachers win almost $35K from SONIC contest
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
A cold front moves through Wednesday morning
A group of five Hirschi High School alumni have come together once again to help out African...
Hirschi alumni create second scholarship
The home is extra special because it’s the only home that was built in 2021 and has been...
Habitat for Humanity home gets dedicated to deserving family
Quail Creek Drainage Improvement Project to start Wednesday
City Council approves Quail Creek Drainage Improvement Project