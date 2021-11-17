City Guide
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hosting job fair Wednesday

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire 20 individuals for their jail detention center.

“This is an opportunity to work with these individuals, talk to these individuals and hopefully help these individuals, guide them to a better, a different walk of life maybe when they get out of jail,” said Melvin Joyner, the Sheriff Community Service Deputy.

Joyner said anyone seeking to start a field in law enforcement with the county will get good experience starting off with inmates.

The job fair will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center located off of Central Freeway East. Anyone 18 or older can apply.

