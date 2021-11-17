Wichita Falls Police Officers rescue woman from burning car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officer’s received a tip around 1 a.m. Thursday morning about a car that caught on fire. Inside that vehicle was a single passenger, Emani Morgan, unresponsive. One Wichita police officer said when he arrived to the scene one of his partners was trying to put the flames out then they realized that Morgan was in the car. They busted out the windows to get her out.

“That gave us a chance to actually get into the vehicle since there wasn’t any glass obstructing anywhere. And then from there it was just a matter of pushing and pulling out of the debris that was on top of her and from there pulling her out as we could,” said Officer Kevin Castro, Wichita Falls Police Department.

Castro said he was calm and prepared to perform his duties. Castro along with his colleagues who helped to save Morgan’s life are being recommended for the Wichita Falls Police Department Life Saving Bar due to their heroic actions.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper from the police department is keeping up with Morgan and her family. He said she’s doing better then expected and will make a full recovery. As of now...we are unsure of how her vehicle landed on the side of the road.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.