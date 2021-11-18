13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, Nov. 18.

25 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There has been one death and 64 new cases reported so far this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, November 15, 2021 0 -- 32 19 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 1 40s 8 20 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 0 -- 11 16 Thursday, November 18, 2021 0 -- 13 15

Last week, the health district reported five deaths, 102 cases and 108 recoveries.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

