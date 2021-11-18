City Guide
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, Nov. 18.

25 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There has been one death and 64 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, November 15, 20210--3219
Tuesday, November 16, 2021140s820
Wednesday, November 17, 20210--1116
Thursday, November 18, 20210--1315

Last week, the health district reported five deaths, 102 cases and 108 recoveries.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

