Car accidents have increased since last year

Wichita District
Wichita District(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Car accidents in the district has increased. According to one TXDOT official, it’s higher than last year.

Adele Lewis, public information officer said in 2020 there were 41 car fatalities which took place in the Wichita district. This year Lewis said that number has already increased to 47. Lewis said car accidents are due to improperly crossing lanes, driving while intoxicated and speeding.

“Sixty eight percent were not wearing seat belts. Buckling up is the one thing you can do....All other factors considered...It’s the one thing you can do to save your life,” said Lewis.

Lewis said in those accidents 30% were men and 12% were women. She said 38% of people who died in our districts were intoxicated.

