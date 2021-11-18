City Guide
Clay Co. Sheriff comments on jailing, charges

Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde went live on Facebook Thursday to talk about charges against him.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde went live on Facebook to explain the two counts of Official Oppression reported Thursday morning.

During the four minute video, linked below, Lyde read out the grand jury indictment. He said the charges stated that as Sheriff he had placed two people in jail for more than 48 hours on July 12 without the finding of probable cause by a magistrate.

Lyde also said that he had been briefly detained and that Judge Campbell had determined him to not be a flight risk, setting a PR bond.

Watch the video below.

