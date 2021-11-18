Henrietta water users will see increase in rates next month

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Those living in Henrietta will play a huge role in helping pay for the $10 million cost of a new sewer treatment plant.

Those paying for water inside and outside Henrietta city limits will see an across the board increase of $7 starting next month. That money will begin the process of helping the city build that new facility and replace the existing one that is failing.

“We’ve had new apartments put in all over the place and new businesses and they’re going to have build that plant to get rid of the waste,” said William Cockshutt, resident of Henrietta.

The new facility will be replacing both of the city of Henrietta’s sewage treatment plants, one built in the 40s and the other in the 70s, that are both aging and no longer meet Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Standards.

“They can’t meet the capacity of the city. They are getting to the point where they can’t hold what we are pushing through,” said Cory Aspinwall, administrator for City of Henrietta.

This isn’t the first time water users in Henrietta have paid a few extra bucks on their bill. Last year, the city increased water rates by $5. This year, $7 and in 2022 they will see another $7. The city will also be getting some help paying for the facility, thanks to an $800,000 COVID CARES grant.

“We were going to have to do this on a 40-year payback plan; because of this money we are now going to be able to pay this back in 30 years,” said Aspinwall.

“There are some voices out there that are not in favor of it but they have to understand that you have it done,” Danny Kelton, resident of Henrietta.

“The man hours put in, the maintenance of these lines, it is important that things are kept up to capacity. We know it costs the citizens, I’m a citizen here,” said Aspinwall. “There are people who work here, we’re all citizens here but you have to look at the big picture.”

Aspinwall said not only will the city of Henrietta build a new treatment plant, they will also use this opportunity to repair underground clay pipes that will be compatible to the new facility.

