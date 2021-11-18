Mild Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We will have a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30′s and upper-level clouds. By lunchtime, skies begin to clear and temps warm up. This afternoon expect a high near 58. Overnight into Friday morning temperatures fall just below freezing for most of the area. A freeze warning has been issued for our Texas counties that will last from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. As we get into the weekend it will continue to feel like fall with highs sitting in the mid to upper 60′s. Saturday will be warm with a high in the upper 70′s.

