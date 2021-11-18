MSU Texas student receives SMART scholarship

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Loic Konan became the first person in MSU Texas history to receive the SMART scholarship. He traveled to the United States from Ivory Coast, Africa when he was 13. At that age, he saw his first computer and became fascinated with them.

He then dedicated himself to learning everything about them and is now a computer science major at Midwestern State University, which has opened up opportunities that he had never imagined possible.

“Growing up in Africa, there was no way I thought I would be working with guys that went to MIT or Harvard,” Loic Konan said. “It just means a lot.”

He was encouraged by his professors and advisors to apply for the SMART scholarship and he couldn’t believe it when he was notified that he got it.

It will give him up to five years of free tuition in grad school, internship opportunities in the summer and the possibility of having a full-time job with the Department of Defense after he graduates.

“I will be working with the NSA and all that stuff, which is really fascinating to me as a computer scientist and someone that likes cyber security,” Konan said. “I am excited.”

MSU Texas officials believe this will open up opportunities for students now and in the future.

“Having Loic achieve what he has achieved here serves to show other students that this is possible,” Catherine Stringfellow, chair of the computer science program at MSU Texas, said.

Konan said he is grateful to receive this scholarship and thanks everyone who has helped him get to where he is today. He also wants everyone to know that anything is possible if you apply yourself.

“Have the discipline to follow your dreams,” Konan said. “I guess having the discipline is more important than being smart. Just don’t be afraid to try.”

Konan was also accepted into the National Computer Science Honor Society at Midwestern State University.

