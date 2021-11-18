“Stampede” Fundraiser held for Henrietta seniors

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The community of Henrietta came out to the Coyote Creek Event Center on Wednesday in support Henrietta senior citizens and the Clay County Community Center.

Over 150 people raised $8,000 that will be used toward making sure programs like Meals On Wheels are continued, as well as activities that promote active lifestyles so those 60 and over can live better and longer lives.

“We’re so proud of our community of Henrietta. They’ve always supported us down at the Senior Citizens Center and we’re so thankful for our supporters,” said Roy Boswell, Mayor of Henrietta.

This is the first fundraiser the Clay County Seniors Citizens Center has held in two years. Staff say just last year alone they delivered over 19,000 meals to seniors in Clay County.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.