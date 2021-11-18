City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Walk down memory lane with Chris Horgen: a generation of mentorship

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Chris Horgen has been a mainstay in our community, bringing the news to homes around Wichita Falls for nearly 30 years. But behind the camera and out of sight of our viewers, he’s been mentoring the next generation of reporters, producers and journalists.

We reached out to those who worked with Chris at News Channel 6 for how he affected their careers and personal lives, and they responded en masse from around the country. Read on to see how those in (and out) of the news industry view the Wichita Falls anchor.

Marissa worked with Chris when she was an account executive at KAUZ.
Marissa worked with Chris when she was an account executive at KAUZ.(KAUZ)
Danielle worked with Chris as a reporter and journalist at News Channel 6.
Danielle worked with Chris as a reporter and journalist at News Channel 6.(KAUZ)
Ava Van Valen went on to work as an anchor and reporter for ABC in Florida.
Ava Van Valen went on to work as an anchor and reporter for ABC in Florida.(KAUZ)
Austin Brunner worked with Chris as a producer at News Channel 6.
Austin Brunner worked with Chris as a producer at News Channel 6.(KAUZ)

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Clay Co. Sheriff booked into jail
Clay Co. Sheriff facing Official Oppression charges
Tyneshia Chatman
WF woman sentenced to 15 years after son killed in drunk driving crash
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde went live on Facebook Thursday to talk about charges against...
Clay Co. Sheriff comments on jailing, charges
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Strong Cold Front
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year

Latest News

If you think WFPD officers are a little hairier this month, it might not be your imagination....
WFPD holds Back the Beard fundraiser
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde went live on Facebook Thursday to talk about charges against...
Clay Co. Sheriff comments on jailing, charges
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde went live on Facebook Thursday to talk about charges against...
Clay County Sheriff responds to charges