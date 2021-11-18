Walk down memory lane with Chris Horgen: a generation of mentorship

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Chris Horgen has been a mainstay in our community, bringing the news to homes around Wichita Falls for nearly 30 years. But behind the camera and out of sight of our viewers, he’s been mentoring the next generation of reporters, producers and journalists.

We reached out to those who worked with Chris at News Channel 6 for how he affected their careers and personal lives, and they responded en masse from around the country. Read on to see how those in (and out) of the news industry view the Wichita Falls anchor.

For as great a mentor, role model, and true embodiment of what local news should be… Chris is an even better friend. He’s a guiding force and local resource to all who come though Wichita Falls. He truly made me feel welcome, 1,800 miles from home.

Working at News Channel 6 was one of the best jobs I’ve ever had and a big part of that was Chris. A lot of people talk about their workplaces as one big family but that really is true with Chris. When I got into law school, he was the first person to tell me he was proud of me. He set a collaborative and positive tone in the newsroom - and he was the voice of calm when something went wrong during a live broadcast or when we had 45 minutes to put together a 30-minute show. It takes a lot of talent to carry a 30-minute broadcast on your back while everyone around you is panicking. But, as talented as he is, it’s his kindness and generosity that make him special and irreplaceable. I hope he enjoys his retirement but he will be sorely missed on my and my family’s TV.

Marissa worked with Chris when she was an account executive at KAUZ. (KAUZ)

Chris Horgen. The man. The myth. The LEGEND. When I started at KAUZ, I was fresh out of college and knew absolutely zero about TV. Chris was always so kind and encouraging to not only me, but every single employee at KAUZ. He is patience and always willing to teach the “newbies”. And if you could catch him on a day when he had a few minutes(which wasn’t often) he has the BEST impersonations that will keep you laughing for days. I am sad that I won’t be able to see his smiling face each night on TV, but so proud of the legacy that he leaves behind. Here’s to you, Chris!

I just wanted to say thank you, Chris. Thank you for all the lessons and advice you gave me when I first began my journey in news. I’m not sure how I would’ve made it through my first two years without the support you gave me. I learned a lot from our talks and even more from watching on your anchor seat. Enjoy your retirement from news and your new career, Chris! You deserve it!

THANK YOU: Thank you for believing in me and guiding me towards being a great storyteller. Your encouragement and support has led me to where I am now. Remember, I’m just one of MANY journalists you’ve made an impact throughout your broadcast career. Best wishes!

Danielle worked with Chris as a reporter and journalist at News Channel 6. (KAUZ)

A leader, mentor and friend. Chris Horgen is a true example of all three. I started my career as a journalist at News Channel 6, and Chris always took the time to teach and guide me. More importantly, he cared. He cared about my future, he cared about me as a person. Although I’ve moved on from KAUZ, I’m fortunate to say I still have a wonderful friendship with Chris. Thanks for all the lessons, laughs and listening when I needed someone to talk to. Congrats on all you’ve achieved Horgs!

Chris, I am so happy for you. Thank you so much for the impact you have had in my life, personally and professionally. You have taught me so much and I would not be where I am today without your guidance. I CANNOT WAIT to see the next chapter in your life! News Channel 6 will miss you.

Chris Horgen is a man who I admire and respect. He taught me a lot not just personally, but by watching him and how he conducted himself both on air and off. He respected the people who worked with him and was kind and understanding of others. I will always remember the experience I had there at News Channel 6 and the things Chris did that helped me get to where I am today.

Ava Van Valen went on to work as an anchor and reporter for ABC in Florida. (KAUZ)

What can I say about Chris!? He was great to work with – bigger than life and always quick with a smile. I am so happy for him and I know he’ll love his new position as WF PIO. I wish him all the best!

Chris was one of the first people I looked up to in broadcasting. He was a great teammate, and a really good teacher. He was always there to help with a smile. I thank him for everything he helped do for my career. I know he will do amazing things with his new career path.

Austin Brunner worked with Chris as a producer at News Channel 6. (KAUZ)

Horgen, you’re a bright spot for Texoma and I am proud to say I was able to work at KAUZ. Can’t thank you enough for being a mentor the few times I was able to produce a show with you. Best of luck outside of news!

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.