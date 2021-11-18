City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF community supports Mustangs Pantry through Turkey Trot

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - People in Wichita Falls got to shake their tail feathers while also helping out a good cause. MSU Texas held their annual Turkey Trot Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of runners gathered for the 5K Fun Run and the weather was great for it. Instead of an entry fee usually required for other kinds of runs, the only thing you had to bring to be in the Turkey Trot was a food donation for the Mustangs Pantry.

“We actually have a lot of community support, which is great. We have a lot of community members register, not just MSU affiliated, so it’s great to see the community come out and support our MSU students,” said Angie Reay, director of recreational sports and Wellness Center.

Every single piece of food that was donated to the Mustangs Pantry goes straight to MSU students who need it.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyneshia Chatman
WF woman sentenced to 15 years after son killed in drunk driving crash
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
WFPD and the FBI are looking for a bank robbery suspect.
One injured after reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank WF
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Strong Cold Front
Teachers could submit supply requests to online voters, who determined how to split a $1...
25 local teachers win almost $35K from SONIC contest

Latest News

Over 150 people raised $8,000 that will be used towards making sure programs like Meals On...
“Stampede” Fundraiser held for Henrietta seniors
13 Hirschi High School band students accepted to Region 7 Honor Band
13 Hirschi High School students accepted to Region 7 Honor Band
A group of five Hirschi High School alumni have come together once again to help out African...
Hirschi alumni create second scholarship
The home is extra special because it’s the only home that was built in 2021 and has been...
Habitat for Humanity home gets dedicated to deserving family