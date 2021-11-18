WF community supports Mustangs Pantry through Turkey Trot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - People in Wichita Falls got to shake their tail feathers while also helping out a good cause. MSU Texas held their annual Turkey Trot Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of runners gathered for the 5K Fun Run and the weather was great for it. Instead of an entry fee usually required for other kinds of runs, the only thing you had to bring to be in the Turkey Trot was a food donation for the Mustangs Pantry.

“We actually have a lot of community support, which is great. We have a lot of community members register, not just MSU affiliated, so it’s great to see the community come out and support our MSU students,” said Angie Reay, director of recreational sports and Wellness Center.

Every single piece of food that was donated to the Mustangs Pantry goes straight to MSU students who need it.

