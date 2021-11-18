City Guide
WFPD holds Back the Beard fundraiser


If you think WFPD officers are a little hairier this month, it might not be your imagination. Pictured: WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Randy Cooper and Lt. Jonathan Lindsey.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you think WFPD officers are a little hairier this month, it might not be your imagination.

The Wichita Falls Police Department announced on Thursday that its Back the Beard fundraiser was returning for a second year. Patrol officers are usually not allowed to have most facial hair; however, they will be allowed to grow out their beards during November and December as long as they donate $25 during each pay period.

All proceeds from the event will go towards buying new equipment for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls.

“Police officers have left a lasting impression with these young people, and it will pay dividends in our future,” said Randy Cooper of the Boys and Girls Club. “We don’t know how many [future] police officers we have among our children.”

The fundraiser isn’t limited to WFPD officers. The public can also donate to the cause by sending a Venmo payment to @WFPOA, or scanning the following QR code.

Scan this code to donate to WFPD's Back the Beard campaign.
Scan this code to donate to WFPD's Back the Beard campaign.(Courtesy of WFPD)

