Young County Jail could be demolished

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Young County Historical Commission in Graham is raising concern about a jail built in 1921.

There was a meeting held by the Young County Historical Commission over the weekend. They were hoping to raise awareness about the possibility of the city losing a jail that’s been around for a hundred years.

The Young County Jail once held 78 inmates but most recently was occupied by the Graham Crisis Center for 30 years.

“It’s a pivotal part of our history from the 1920s. It tells the story of Graham during the 1920s, the story of prohibition, the story of the oil boom and it’s witnessed so many things in its position here in the downtown,” said Susan Smith, President of the Young County Historical Commission.

Some members of the historic commission said the building has what they call “good bones,” but they admit the old jail does not meet code compliance.

The historians also believe the issues being proposed about the building can be fixed with help and time. Young County Commissioner Jimmy Wiley said the building is costing the county money and as of now, he does not see how it can be restored.

