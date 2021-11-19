City Guide
2 deaths, 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Nov. 19.

13 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There were three deaths (one of which was a vaccinated patient) and 68 new cases reported this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, November 15, 20210--3219
Tuesday, November 16, 2021140s820
Wednesday, November 17, 20210--1116
Thursday, November 18, 20210--1315
Friday, November 19, 2021280s, 90s413

Last week, the health district reported five deaths, 102 cases and 108 recoveries.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday next week, the COVID schedule will be as follows: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, normal information will be posted to the website. Thursday and Friday’s information will be included in the following Monday’s post (November, 29,2021).

The Health District has 4 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending November 19, 2021, to 68. There were 3 deaths total reported; Case 22,125 (40s), Case 21,922 (90s), Case 21,271 (80s, vaccinated-Moderna).

For the week ending  November 19, 2021, there are 68 new cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 188 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 65%.

To date, Wichita County has had 203 reinfections (up 1). There are also a total of 1,028 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 24).

Of the 13 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case.

For the week ending November 19, 2021, the positivity rate is 5.2%.

Total Hospitalizations = 13

Stable - 7

Critical - 6

Age rangeStableCritical
0-500
6-1000
11-1900
20-2901
30-3921
40-4901
50-5901
60-6923
70-7900
80+20

