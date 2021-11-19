2 deaths, 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Nov. 19.

13 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There were three deaths (one of which was a vaccinated patient) and 68 new cases reported this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, November 15, 2021 0 -- 32 19 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 1 40s 8 20 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 0 -- 11 16 Thursday, November 18, 2021 0 -- 13 15 Friday, November 19, 2021 2 80s, 90s 4 13

Last week, the health district reported five deaths, 102 cases and 108 recoveries.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday next week, the COVID schedule will be as follows: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, normal information will be posted to the website. Thursday and Friday’s information will be included in the following Monday’s post (November, 29,2021).

The Health District has 4 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending November 19, 2021, to 68. There were 3 deaths total reported; Case 22,125 (40s), Case 21,922 (90s), Case 21,271 (80s, vaccinated-Moderna).

For the week ending November 19, 2021, there are 68 new cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 188 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 65%.

To date, Wichita County has had 203 reinfections (up 1). There are also a total of 1,028 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 24).

Of the 13 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case.

For the week ending November 19, 2021, the positivity rate is 5.2%.

Total Hospitalizations = 13

Stable - 7

Critical - 6

Age range Stable Critical 0-5 0 0 6-10 0 0 11-19 0 0 20-29 0 1 30-39 2 1 40-49 0 1 50-59 0 1 60-69 2 3 70-79 0 0 80+ 2 0

