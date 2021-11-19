City Guide
Freeze Warning Tonight

By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will drop into the 20s to lower 30s by first thing Friday morning. This will lead to the first widespread freeze of the fall season. After a chilly start to Friday, temperatures will rise nicely with south winds by the afternoon. We should push into the middle 60s. Strong south winds push temperatures upward into the 70s on Saturday. Our next cool front arrives Sunday with north winds.

