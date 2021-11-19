Freezing morning, comfortable afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As you are waking up temperatures are at or just below freezing, real feel temps for some are even in the twenties. Thankfully as the sun rises we look to see temps reach the 50′s by the mid-day. Today’s high is near 63.

Overnight temps drop into the low 40′s before a fantastic Saturday that will have a high in the mid 70′s. Sunday a cold front drops temps slightly. As we get closer to Thanksgiving expect temps to feel very fall-like, highs in the 60′s, lows in the upper 30′s and 40′s. As of now, Thanksgiving does look dry.

