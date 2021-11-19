City Guide
Gretel needs the gift of a home

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Gretel, a 3-month old pup hoping to be adopted in time for the holidays.

Nicki Bacon with Wichita Falls Animal Services introduced us to Gretel on Friday. The young pit mix trotted into the studio wearing a harness-hoodie, and word spread fast that this was one of the cutest animals to visit the studio, ever.

At 3 months old, Gretel is playful and loves to meet new people. Her brother Hansel has already been adopted, leaving Gretel to wait in the shelter until she too finds her forever family.

Those interested in adopting Gretel must be at least 18 years old. There is a $40 adoption fee, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

You can meet Gretel and other adoptable animals at the Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road, or view them online by clicking here.

