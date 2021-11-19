City Guide
Jim Johnson announces campaign for WC judge

Jim Johnson announced he will be running for Wichita County Judge on Friday morning.
Jim Johnson announced he will be running for Wichita County Judge on Friday morning.(Courtesy of Jim Johnson)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jim Johnson announced his candidacy for Wichita County Judge at the courthouse on Friday morning.

“Though we’ve been working hard behind the scenes for several weeks, I’m excited to formally kick things off and talk about my vision for Wichita County and why I am running for County Judge,” Johnson said. “This is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family, and I want to help ensure we have a county government that is excellent and efficient in everything it does.”

The Wichita Falls native was introduced by State Representative James Frank during the campaign kickoff event. He has served as Frank’s chief of staff for the last 13 years, and previously worked in the WF office of Congressman Mac Thornberry. Johnson said that this experience in public service will serve him well when facing issues in local government, particularly when collaborating with other elected officials to get things done.

“Most people have lost trust in the institutions of American society, and with good reason. Unfortunately, that includes government at all levels. I want to help restore that trust by ensuring that county government is transparent and responsive to those it serves,” Johnson said. “That starts with listening. I believe we have an untapped resource of people across the county, starting at the Courthouse, who have out-of-the-box ideas on making this a better place to live, work, and play.”

Johnson will be on the ballot for the March 1, 2022 Republican primary election.

