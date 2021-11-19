City Guide
Kirby Middle School honors veteran educators

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kirby Middle School took Thursday to honor educators who previously served in the U.S. armed forces.

The middle school’s student council decorated the teachers’ doors and brought them gift baskets with sweet treats.

Assistant Principal Richard Ross, who was a Sergeant First Class in the army, was among those educators who received accolades.

