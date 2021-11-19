Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee receives grant for kayak launches

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee received a $31,500 grant to install an ADA compliant kayak launch at Lake Wichita.

“We have pretty much decided that this location here at Lake Wichita Park is going to be the best and most usable for the citizens of the city,” David Coleman, Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee Chair, said.

“For me, it is huge to see that,” Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “A lot of times we talk about the things that we want and the amenities that we want but don’t have the money for, so when you get a grant and don’t have a match to it, which means the citizens don’t have to match that money, now, we just have to press forward to get that thing built.”

The chair of the committee said Lake Wichita is the perfect location for the kayak launch and thinks this will boost the popularity of the lake.

“Lake Wichita is kind of a hidden gem of Wichita Falls,” Coleman said. “It is a great recreation destination and our mission is to add to the amenities to the lake to make it a more enjoyable place to come.”

Santellana said he is excited for this to be installed because he knows lots of people who are looking forward to this and it has a bonus factor.

“I have had guys from Shepard saying we kayak, we use these canoes and kayaks and they take them out to the lake,” Santellana said. “Now, you have a really safe, launchable spot that you can do that from. It is two-fold because it is not just an upgrade for the citizens but also it is handicap accessible and that is huge because we do not have a lot of that in Wichita Falls.”

Although they have a few more steps to take before building it, the hope is that it will be ready to use sooner rather than later.

“We are hoping that we will be able to get it installed for the spring when the weather warms up and everyone wants to come out and use the lake,” Coleman said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.