Letters to Santa: Special mailbox set up at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas has a special mailbox for children of all ages to send letters to Santa.

That mailbox went up Friday by the flagpole at the Fantasy of Lights and will stay up until Dec. 17.

Make sure to include a separate self-addressed and stamped envelope so that Santa can personally answer each letter.

