New businesses coming downtown

Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita it’s booming in business...and in spirit. I spoke to one resident who says they decided to open up downtown during COVID.

One Wichita worker says she remembers when downtown was sad and gloomy. Where you live is where you shop. “It’s where you get your hair done, it’s where you do your taxes done or wherever that might be. It’s where you eat. I think it’s important to keep things local,” said Shareesa Royce, hair dresser at Iron Society.

Executive Director Jana Schmader of downtown development said downtown is a place that pairs tradition and history with modern businesses that people can enjoy today.

