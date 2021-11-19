City Guide
Single vehicle wreck on Kemp sends one to hospital

One person is being treated for serious injuries.
By Tila Grant and Alyssa Osterdock
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was sent to the hospital after a pin-in accident this morning in Wichita Falls.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in front of the Phillips 66 gas station.

WFPD told our crews on the scene that the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, after their car crashed into a tree near Kemp and Kell Blvd.

A passenger in the car obtained minor injuries, and was not taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story stick with News Channel 6 as we work to get more details.

