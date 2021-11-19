City Guide
Students’ art displayed at Wichita Falls airport

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls continues to show displays of art around the community, this time it’s at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

40 high school students from Hirschi, Rider, Old High, Iowa Park and Newcastle were able to experience a field trip to Dallas where they learned about the science and art of glass blowing and fusing.

They created fused glass birds that are now permanently on display at the airport.

“We strongly believe that the arts are an inaugural part to learning for students and that incorporating that into the more technological fields, math engineering those kinds of fields,” said Kristine Thueson, program coordinator for Arts Council Wichita Falls. “Students can really expand not only their learning in those fields but also their learning in the arts.”

Thueson also said it was great being able to work with the airport and hopes they can collaborate on more things in the future.

