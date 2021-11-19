City Guide
Wichita County Emergency Planning Meeting

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County held it’s local emergency planning meeting today and discussed updates about city changes.

During the meeting president John Henderson updated members on the cities fire fighter truck. He said with the new changes, things will be easier for fire fighters to complete their job. Henderson said fire departments received the okay to replace all apparatus. He called it a big deal.

“If a fireman’s at station one and we need to move him to Station 8 the two engines are different. The axes are different compartments. The hose lays are different, they have different amounts,” said Henderson.

Henderson said this is a big positive for fire fighters as to how they’ll respond. He also said they are purchasing new hazmat equipment with the grant money they received.

