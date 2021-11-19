Wichita Falls Pioneer Arthur Bea Williams dies at 88

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls officials have confirmed Wichita Falls Pioneer Arthur Bea Williams, 88, passed away early Friday morning.

Williams was a pillar in the Texoma community and a longtime city leader who was known for dedicating her life to community service.

She was the first African-American female city councilor in Wichita Falls, the first African-American female Judge/Justice of the Peace in Wichita Falls, and the fifth Legend of North Texas to be honored by the Museum of North Texas History.

No funeral services have been announced at this time.

