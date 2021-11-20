City Guide
A cold front drops temps tomorrow

By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An unseasonably warm Saturday saw temps reach close to 80 across Texoma. This evening we will see increasing clouds and a low overnight near 55. Tomorrow a cold front moves into the area and will mean a return to chilly weather. Sunday will have a high near 60. Temperatures will rise back into the 70′s by Wednesday before another front arrives on Thanksgiving.

Weather information is still unsettled on if we will see precipitation on Thanksgiving. For now, I am going with slim rain chances but this could very well change in the coming days.

