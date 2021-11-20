City Guide
MSU Texas healthcare students practice life-saving scenarios

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University healthcare students worked with peers in what could be real life scenarios during their Interdisciplinary Communication Event.

Students studying nursing, radiology, respiratory, athletics training and dental hygiene participated in this exercise. They were all taking care of patients in the Centennial Hall and when things got really touch and go, social work students were called in to notify families.

“We always just pass each other in the building but we never get to interact or see exactly what they work on. So I think it’s really cool that they have us all working together,” said Dasinique McCleveland, dental hygiene student.

During the event, 194 students played actors in simulations while others worked against the clock to save lives.

“We have a dental hygiene scenario where the patient is going into the dental hygiene office and they have a heart attack,” said Dr. Randy Case, professor of respiratory therapist at MSU Texas.

McCleveland is a junior in MSU Texas’s dental hygiene program. She pretended to get hurt during the event’s second simulation.

“I was in a bike accident and my leg got tangled up in another bike and I couldn’t feel my shin. Then they put me on a stretcher and took me inside and evaluated the situation,” said McCleveland.

Students and 25 faculty members volunteered their time to work alongside one another to gain teamwork skills that can be used in the real world.

“I wanted to be a part of the simulation today because next year when I’m a senior, I’m going to have to do the same thing. So I’d thought it would be good to see what it’s like and be prepared for it,” said McCleveland.

“All of the different disciplines, we work collaboratively as a team within the hospital. It’s important that we practice and have a safe environment here in the simulation area. They can make mistakes and they can learn from it,” said Case.

The Interdisciplinary Communication Event is an annual program for MSU Texas, but last year, like many programs, it was cancelled. So as you can imagine, students and faculty were so happy to have it back again.

