Rollover crash on Hwy. 79 sends one to hospital

.
.(kauz)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A young woman is walking away with minor injuries after her pickup truck rolled over on Highway 79 Saturday afternoon.

Wichita Falls Police on scene says the 19-year-old driver seemed to of taken the turn too fast where Highway 79 splits off of Highway 287 near Goodman Rd just before 2:30 p.m.

Police add when she lost control of her Ford Ranger it flipped multiple times landing upsidedown. Thankfully the driver only had an injury to her arm and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Traffic was also briefly closed as first responders worked the scene but has since reopened.

