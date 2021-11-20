City Guide
TFI child care center breaks ground

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Family Intuitive team held it’s official groundbreaking ceremony Friday for it’s new child care facility. The facility will strive to help children with high level needs going through the foster care system.

The Wichita Falls community including Chamber of Commerce members and Representative James Frank help break the ground and those in attendance got a full in depth tour of the center.

“We’re really excited to be here and to move to the next phase and have our groundbreaking! We’re excited to be able to serve the youth and care in a different way here in Wichita Falls,” said Shay Collins, senior vice-president of Texas Family Intuitive.

TFI staff say they are starting up a capitol campaign of $2 million to help began demolition and renovations to make the plans they have on their blue prints into reality.

To find out more information, visit Texas Family Intuitive website.

