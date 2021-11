WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds warm us into the 70s to near 80 on Saturday but a big cold front brings strong north winds and cooler weather for Sunday. Some of the winds could gust up above 30 or 40 behind the front on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. We’ll warm back up early next week before we cool down again towards Thanksgiving.

