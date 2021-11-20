WFFD gains 10 new firefighters after 69th graduation ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department welcomed its newest recruits to the team on Friday.

10 graduates pledged to protect the people of Wichita Falls at the MPEC. The firefighters’ family members got to come up and pin their new badges on their loved ones themselves.

“I’m feeling great. We have put in a lot of work these last six months,” said Conner Fletcher, Wichita Falls firefighter. “For it to finally come to an end and for us to finally graduate and be able to start our firefighting career, it feels pretty awesome to have finally done it.”

For them, this is the end of a 24-week journey with each cadet getting 920 hours of classroom teachings and passing a bunch of tests, both mental and physical. They are the 69th recruit class.

