Chilly start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanks to Sunday’s cold front temperatures as you wake up Monday will be in the upper 30′s. By lunchtime, temps will climb into the 60′s. Winds will be out of the southwest. Currently, rain chances look slim for Thanksgiving day but what is for certain is the arrival of another cold front that will cause temps to take a dip Thursday. Overnight lows for the next few days will be in the 30′s.

