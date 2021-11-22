1 death, 26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 1 death and 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Nov. 22.

13 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, the health district reported three deaths, 68 cases and 188 recoveries.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

