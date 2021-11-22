City Guide
Public asked to attend burial of “unclaimed” veteran on Tuesday

The burial of an unaccompanied veteran is happening Tuesday at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KAUZ) - The public is being asked to attend the funeral of unclaimed veteran Kenneth Stokley at Fort Sill National Cemetery on Tuesday so that the former seaman is not laid to rest alone.

In life, Kenneth Stokley was a seaman in the U.S. Navy who fought for the country during the Vietnam era. In death, however, he has become an “unclaimed veteran” -- someone who died with no next-of-kin or other person to claim their remains, or who didn’t have sufficient available resources to cover burial and funeral expenses.

The public is thus being asked to attend his funeral at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning by the columbarium in Fort Sill National Cemetery, so that Stokley won’t be laid to rest alone.

