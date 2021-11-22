Burkburnett teen struggles to help homeless

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Burkburnett teen who started collecting bags for the homeless and veterans with her twin sister is having trouble keeping her dream alive.

For the past six years Railynn along with her sister Brailynn Buss started Carter’s Bags of Joy to help bring a smile to those in need during the holiday season.

“We put bags together for the homeless so that they have something to wear. We also give them food and a blanket,” said Railynn Buss, creator of Carter’s Bags of Joy.

On Saturday the Buss family held a silent auction and a pool tournament at CC Oasis in Electra but donations have been few and far between.

“There’s about five people here which is really discouraging I just expected everybody to have a heart like I do and I’m not seeing that in our community!” said Carla Buss, mother of Railynn Buss.

The family spent days putting up flyers advertising the event in Electra, Burkburnett and even Wichita Falls but Carla will continue to help her kids give bags of joy, for as long as they want to do it.

“She’s 16 now she’s not our drinking, she’s not out running the streets, she’s not out doing drugs, she’s thinking about the homeless people and that makes me very proud,” said Carla Buss.

“There’s some stuff that we have we’re not using so if we’re not using it then why can’t somebody else have it,” said Railynn Buss.

Railynn says although she works she hasn’t been able to save nearly as much money to buy what she had hoped to giveaway. She plans to give whatever supplies that are raised to to the homeless on Dec.19 in Wichita Falls at Big Blue.

To find out more information on Carter’s Bags of Joy visit their Facebook page.

