City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Disney World halts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees following change in Florida law

FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida...
FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida legislature restricted requirements.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney has dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at Walt Disney World in Florida following a change in state law.

Following a special session by the state legislature, Florida companies are now prohibited from mandating that all employees get vaccinated.

Instead, workers are allowed to be exempt for reasons like anticipated future pregnancy or recovery from prior COVID-19 infection.

Employees can also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment, which must be paid by the employer.

The new Florida law calls for fines of as much as $50,000 per violation for large employers.

A Disney spokesperson told the Washington Post that more than 90% of its “active” Florida employees had already been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front drops temps tomorrow
.
Rollover crash on Hwy. 79 sends one to hospital
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
WFFD gains 10 new firefighters after 69th graduation ceremony
WFFD gains 10 new firefighters after 69th graduation ceremony

Latest News

For the past six years Railynn along with her sister Brailynn Buss started Carter’s Bags of Joy...
Burkburnett teen struggles to help homeless
The center has 12 vendors who have already rented out ten by ten spaces to sell clothing and...
Downtown Fiesta Bazaar host grand opening
LIVE: Officials give briefing on fatal Wisconsin parade crash
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
SUV driver in Wis. parade crash may have been fleeing a crime