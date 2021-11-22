City Guide
Downtown Fiesta Bazaar host grand opening

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:54 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The grand opening for the Fiesta Bazaar was held in Downtown Wichita Falls in the former Value Village building.

The idea for an indoor shopping center came from one of the operation managers. The center has 12 vendors who have already rented out ten by ten spaces to sell clothes, jewelry and even Tupper ware.

“It really makes me so excited and really proud because feel like I’m giving them the opportunity that we don’t have,” said Belen Caporale, operations manager of Fiesta Bazaar.

Caporale said she already has two more vendors who are ready to sign on the dotted line to rent a booth of their own. Staff also plan to create more vendor space on the building’s second floor once the downstairs is completely full and add a place for shoppers to get a quick bite to eat.

The Fiesta Bazaar is open four days a week Thursday- Sunday. The hours are Thursday and Friday’s from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday’s from 10 a.m. -9 p.m. and Sunday’s from 2 p.m. -8p.m.

