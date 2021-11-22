City Guide
FirstCapital Bank in WF hosting food drive until Dec. 3

The drive is taking place from Nov. 15 to Dec. 3.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - FirstCapital Bank of Texas in Wichita Falls is partnering with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to host a food drive.

The drive is taking place from Nov. 15 to Dec. 3. Donations can be made at FirstCapital Bank locations at 2525 Kell Blvd. or 900 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls.

Food drive officials suggested items like canned low-sodium vegetables, fruits in water, protein (tuna, chicken and beans), boxed dinners, peanut butter and cereal.

