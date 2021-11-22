MSU Texas volleyball coach resigns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University Volleyball Coach Valerie Armstrong resigned Monday afternoon, according to university officials.

“We thank Coach Armstrong for her time as leader of our volleyball program for the past four years,” Williams said. “We wish Valerie nothing but the best moving forward.”

Armstrong led the Mustangs to one winning season, advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020. It was there that the team finished 10-7 and claimed their first LSC postseason win with an opening round sweep of DBU.

SEASON RECORD CONFERENCE 2021 4-21 2-15 2020 10-7 8-4 2019 8-21 5-13 2018 5-23 3-17

Armstrong held a 27-72 record during her four seasons as volleyball coach. University officials said a national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.