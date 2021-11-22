City Guide
MSU Texas volleyball coach resigns

Valerie Armstrong held a 27-72 record during her four seasons as volleyball coach.
Valerie Armstrong
Valerie Armstrong(MSU Texas)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University Volleyball Coach Valerie Armstrong resigned Monday afternoon, according to university officials.

“We thank Coach Armstrong for her time as leader of our volleyball program for the past four years,” Williams said. “We wish Valerie nothing but the best moving forward.”

Armstrong led the Mustangs to one winning season, advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020. It was there that the team finished 10-7 and claimed their first LSC postseason win with an opening round sweep of DBU.

SEASONRECORDCONFERENCE
20214-212-15
202010-78-4
20198-215-13
20185-233-17

Armstrong held a 27-72 record during her four seasons as volleyball coach. University officials said a national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

