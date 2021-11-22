One Throckmorton County woman was pulled over by an impersonator peace officer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Its usually obvious when you’re being pulled over by a police officer....but there are also times when you get the sense that something isn’t right.

A Throckmorton resident was pulled over by what looked to be a police officer. She quickly noticed something wasn’t right. The officer never identified himself but asked her to get out of the car, luckily she went with her gut and refused. Sheriff Doc Wigington of Throckmorton County explained why impersonating officers is dangerous.

“It puts them in a very vulnerable stage. It subjects females to possible sexual assault which has been reported and prosecuted in other states and in Texas,” said Sheriff Wigington.

The impersonator fled the scene when they realized another car noticed the woman being pulled over. Sheriff Wigington said a real officer with an agency will always introduce themselves but if you have questions don’t hesitate to ask.

Here’s what you can look out for if you suspect the person pulling you over isn’t who they claim to be. Look for car markings or a name tag, and if you still aren’t convinced just tell the officer you’re calling 9-1-1 and a dispatcher will be able to verify the officer for you.

