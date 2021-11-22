City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rider HS student makes All-State Orchestra

Jun Park
Jun Park(WFISD)
By Dakota Mize
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider High School will send a student to the All-State Orchestra for the first time in 28 years.

Freshman violinist Jun Park was selected as a member of the 2021-2022 TMEA Texas All-State Orchestra. He was also selected as first chair of the Region Orchestra earlier this year before advancing to area.

“After going head-to-head with every violin player in the state, Jun earned a chair in the Texas All-State Orchestra,” said Loy Studer, Rider band director. “Jun is also a member of the varsity tennis team, he excels in his academics and is in the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra.”

Everyone here at News Channel 6 wants to congratulate Park on his accomplishment!

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front drops temps tomorrow
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
.
Rollover crash on Hwy. 79 sends one to hospital
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
The center has 12 vendors who have already rented out ten by ten spaces.
Downtown Fiesta Bazaar hosts grand opening

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Salvation Army Angel Tree program brings holiday cheer to families
Over 40 displays for family, friends and neighbors to enjoy
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights opens for holiday season
News Channel 6 has made a list of where to get and contribute to free Thanksgiving meals in the...
Where to get free Thanksgiving meals
Throckmorton County
One Throckmorton County woman was pulled over by an impersonator peace officer