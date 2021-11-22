Rider HS student makes All-State Orchestra

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider High School will send a student to the All-State Orchestra for the first time in 28 years.

Freshman violinist Jun Park was selected as a member of the 2021-2022 TMEA Texas All-State Orchestra. He was also selected as first chair of the Region Orchestra earlier this year before advancing to area.

“After going head-to-head with every violin player in the state, Jun earned a chair in the Texas All-State Orchestra,” said Loy Studer, Rider band director. “Jun is also a member of the varsity tennis team, he excels in his academics and is in the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra.”

Everyone here at News Channel 6 wants to congratulate Park on his accomplishment!

