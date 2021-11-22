City Guide
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston and Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 4:04 P.M. - The FBI and Comanche Nation Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on tribal land in Lawton.

According to Public Affairs Office Frank Fisher with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a woman’s body was found around 12:45 p.m. off NW Fort Sill Blvd. A cause of death has not been determined.

The original story can be found below.

ORIGINAL STORY: Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are at a crime scene in Lawton.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Comanche Nation Police and Lawton Police established a crime scene in a wooded area off of Fort Sill Blvd. north of Cache Road.

FBI agents later arrived according to our photographer on the scene.

We have reached out to authorities and are awaiting a response back as to what law enforcement were responding to.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

